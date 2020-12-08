State Street Corp Has $39.70 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after purchasing an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

