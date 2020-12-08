State Street Corp Has $40.19 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of 51job by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of 51job by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.89. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

