State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,228 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $38,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.