State Street Corp Purchases 100,972 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.34% of Arch Resources worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arch Resources by 2,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 109,305 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

