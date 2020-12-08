State Street Corp Purchases 39,938 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of Simulations Plus worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,188,872. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

