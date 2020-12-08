State Street Corp Purchases 977,394 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2,395.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 977,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $42,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $147,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $713,237,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.