State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.