State Street Corp Raises Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.82% of Addus HomeCare worth $41,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

