State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.