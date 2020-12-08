State Street Corp Sells 104,593 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.16% of TTM Technologies worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 166.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.