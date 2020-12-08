State Street Corp Sells 11,872 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.98% of Kontoor Brands worth $41,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $45.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on KTB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.