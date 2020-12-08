State Street Corp Sells 163,879 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State Street Corp cut its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,689 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 163,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.10% of Cryoport worth $38,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

