State Street Corp Sells 190,183 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

