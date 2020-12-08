State Street Corp Sells 24,449 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.16% of Gentherm worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $62.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

