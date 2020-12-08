State Street Corp Sells 2,456 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $7,906,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 103.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

