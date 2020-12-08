State Street Corp Sells 24,911 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.09% of Astec Industries worth $37,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

