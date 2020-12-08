State Street Corp Sells 270,266 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $41,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

NYSE AUB opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.