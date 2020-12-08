State Street Corp Sells 30,680 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of Avangrid worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309,282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avangrid by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

