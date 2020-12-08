State Street Corp Sells 309,362 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Fluor worth $39,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.