State Street Corp Sells 34,818 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $41,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

