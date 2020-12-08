State Street Corp Sells 3,615 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Air Lease worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.