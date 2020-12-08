State Street Corp Sells 6,693 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $40,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graham by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Graham by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,126 shares of company stock worth $5,542,008. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham stock opened at $458.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.69 and its 200 day moving average is $399.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

