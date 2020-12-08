State Street Corp Sells 96,756 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $38,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

