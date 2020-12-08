State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $40,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

