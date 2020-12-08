Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Stewart Information Services worth $37,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of STC opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

