TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $6,836,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 740.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 165,153 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 254.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050 in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

