Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.