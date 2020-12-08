Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $302,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,494 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

