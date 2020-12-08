The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 35,000 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

