The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

