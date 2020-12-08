The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

