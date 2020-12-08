The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $796,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WesBanco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 27.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WesBanco by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.