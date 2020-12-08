The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 316,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

