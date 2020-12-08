The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $820,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,907,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 812,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

