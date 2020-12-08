The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $827,000 Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meritor were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Insiders have sold a total of 52,182 shares of company stock worth $1,383,065 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.