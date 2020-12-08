The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.