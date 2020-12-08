The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,748 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

