The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,048 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

