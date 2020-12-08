The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,137 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

AX opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.