The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,947 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,062,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 827,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,640 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 284,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.