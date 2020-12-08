The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,476 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

