The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 472 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

MGRC stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.