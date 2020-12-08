The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 579 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

SNBR stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,720 shares of company stock worth $6,538,876. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

