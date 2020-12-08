The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 703 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

