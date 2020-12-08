The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.07% of The RealReal worth $64,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in The RealReal by 67.9% in the third quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,237,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 500,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $12,649,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,077,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,755. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

