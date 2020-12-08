Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

