US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.55% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

