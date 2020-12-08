US Bancorp DE Buys 259 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,080.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 250,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $727,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,008 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

NYSE ZEN opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.