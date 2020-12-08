US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.