US Bancorp DE Has $263,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after buying an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 2,847,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 854,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

